GOTCHA! Prosecutor's Detectives Charge NYC Man, 20, With Three Bergen County Holdups

Social media helped cinch charges against a Bronx man who authorities said robbed a Route 4 gas station attendant in Englewood and was among a gang of four that held up 7-Elevens in Elmwood Park and Rochelle Park earlier this year.

Daniel Perez, 20, and another robber who put a gun to the head of a clerk at the Exxon station on eastbound Route 4 near the George Washington Bridge made off with $300 in cash shortly after 3:30 a.m. Jan. 6, Bergen County prosecutor's investigators said.

Peres was seen in social media posts wearing the same jacket, boots and distinctive black-framed glasses as one of the robbers, they said.

He also was wearing the black "Moncler" jacket when he was arrested by the NYPD two days earlier, a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack contends.

Perez also was identified as one of four robbers -- one armed with a folding knife -- who took $$3,390, 44 packs of Newports, 14 packs of other cigarrettes and 22 packs of cigars from a clerk at the 7-Eleven on Essex Street just off Routes 80 and 17 in Rochelle Park shortly after 8 p.m. March 17, the complaint says.

The following night, the gang of four struck again at another 7-Eleven, this one on eastbound Route 46 in Elmwood Park.

The clerk told police he was on the phone when one of them, brandishing a small knife, walked around the counter and demanded he open the register.

They fled with $400, 19 packs of Newports and rolling papers, according to the complaint.

Perez was identified as participating in both of the holdups not only through his clothing and physical appearance, investigators said: He also discussed what he was up to on social media.

More arrests were expected.

