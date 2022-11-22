GOTCHA! Porch Pirate Pinched After Pilfering Package, Rochelle Park Police Say

Porch pirating is in full swing as Christmas draws nearer, say Rochelle Park police who worked with their colleagues in Essex County to nab a suspect from South Jersey.

A doorbell camera at a West Oldis Street home captured images of 21-year-old Leandro Malara of Gloucester City snatching a package, Lt. James M. DePreta said.

Malara wore a distinctive Adidas-style tracksuit and left his four-door 2018 Maserati -- with stolen license plates-- running out front, he said.

Detective Brian Cobb broadcast images of the package thief and was working soon after with his colleagues in Millburn, where DePreta said Malara had also struck.

Malara surrendered to Rochelle Park police on Monday, Nov. 21, and was charged with theft, the lieutenant said. He was then released pending a court appearance.

DePreta urged customers to remain vigilant during the holiday season.

Although some porch pirates are organized, package theft tends to be a crime of convenience: Thief sees package, thief takes package.

What to do?

Consider:

The US Postal Service, FedEX and UPS all have systems to track your packages from the retailer to your doorstep. All assign tracking numbers that can be used to figure out where the item is and when it should be delivered to your home;

The U.S. Postal Service has an app that you can have email or text alerts about packages sent to you automatically -- you can even add delivery instructions for the mail carrier if you won't be home when the package gets there (UPS and FedEx have similar options, as does Amazon);

You can also check to see whether the delivery service has a paid option for stashing a package behind a planter or UNDER the porch;

FedEx will hold your package for pickup at one of its FedEx Office locations or at Walgreens, while packages sent via UPS can be picked up at a UPS facility, diverted to a UPS Store or even delivered on another day that's more convenient for you;

You could have a friend or neighbor collect your package and require that no deliveries be made without a signature;

You could have the package delivered to your job or sent to the local post office.

Police don’t mind checking out tips. Keeping a lookout and immediately reporting any suspicious people in your neighborhood can help not only catch criminals but also prevents other crimes from happening.

NOTE: If a package of yours does disappear, check your credit card (many banks provide theft protection) and file a police report ASAP.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.