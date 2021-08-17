GOTCHA! NY State Duo Identified, Charged In Glen Rock Liquor Store Thefts

Police who turned to the public for help following the theft of $3,000 worth of booze from a Glen Rock liquor store have identified and charged a couple from across the state line.
Kevin Armwood, 39, of the Orange County town of Newburgh, NY, was the man seen in surveillance video posted on both sides of the border, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.
With him was Kamesha Locklary, 39, also of Newburgh, Ackermann said. Colleagues helped identify both, he said.
Security video (below) shows both wearing masks when they shoplifted $776 worth of alcohol from the Bottle King on Prospect Street on July 10, Ackermann said.
They reportedly returned soon after and took more, valued at nearly $2,225.
The couple came back again on July 16 but bolted in a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra when they noticed employees watching them, the chief said.
"Nothing was reported to have been taken at this time," he said.
Armwood and Locklary were both charged with shoplifting and released pending Aug. 27 first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.
