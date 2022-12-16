GOTCHA! NJ Man Wanted For Fort Lee Gas Station Holdup Chased Down By NY State Troopers

A New Jersey man wanted for robbing a gas station convenience store in Fort Lee was captured in New York State following a pursuit that began on the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Shahzad A. Khan, 41, of Carteret had just held up a Rockland County mini-mart when New York State Police tried to stop his southbound 2014 Chevy Equinox on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, authorities said.

Khan exited onto the Sprain Brook Parkway -- and directly into a moving roadblock, State Police said.

What wasn’t known at the time, authorities said, was that the SUV had been used in an armed robbery near the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee a little over 24 hours earlier.

The license plates on the Equinox had been reported stolen out of New York City and Khan was driving with a suspended license, the NYSP said.

Khan was charged by Clarkstown police with the Monday night mini-mart holdup and by State Police with charges arising from the chase.

These included resisting arrest, unlawful fleeing, reckless endangerment, aggravated unlicensed operation and possession of stolen property, among other offenses.

He was then turned over to Fort Lee police.

Khan had fled with an estimated $900 in cash and two bottles of alcohol after threatening an attendant at the Gulf Express on Bergen Boulevard with a silver handgun around 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Fort Lee Police Capt. Edward Young said (see photos).

Khan, formerly of Elizabeth, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with robbery, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and weapons offenses, among other counts.

