North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
GOTCHA! House Cam Leads To Wayne Porch Pirate Arrests

Jerry DeMarco
Enid Gonzalez, Claribel Duran
Enid Gonzalez, Claribel Duran Photo Credit: WAYNE PD

An alert Wayne police officer nailed a pair of porch pirates with some help from home surveillance video, authorities said.

The video from one victim’s home showed one of the thieves swiping several packages while a Honda Pilot cruised the neighborhood, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

An unidentified officer on patrol spotted the SUV in the parking lot of a local hotel and then found several delivery boxes shortly before 2 a.m., Daly said.

That led to a second victim who hadn’t realized that a theft occurred, he said.

Detectives nabbed Enid Gonzalez, 30, at the hotel and identified the other, 33-year-old Claribel Duran, who later surrendered at headquarters, the lieutenant said.

Searches of both their homes turned up several items stolen in both thefts, he noted.

Both were charged with theft and conspiracy and released pending court hearings.

Daly asked that anyone who either has been a victim of package theft or has information about the case contact township police Detective Thomas Kartanowicz at (973) 633-3532.

