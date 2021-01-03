Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SMACKDOWN: Federal Drug Task Force Seizes Enough Heroin In Paterson To Fill 400,000 Single Bags
News

GOTCHA! Gun-Toting Fugitive Wanted For Shooting Two In 2017 Nabbed By Paterson Police

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Dariel Garcia
Dariel Garcia Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A fugitive wanted for shooting two men in Paterson four years ago was carrying a gun when city police captured him, authorities announced Monday.

Dariel Garcia, 24, had eluded law enforcement since detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest for shooting two mean – one 31, the other 35 – at the corner of East 21st Street and 18th Avenue on April 8, 2017, they said.

Both victims survived.

Meanwhile, a manhunt continued and prosecutors obtained an indictment charging Garcia with attempted murder and weapons offenses.

City police found him this weekend.

Officers were approaching a group that was blocking public passage near the corner of Market and Pennington Street in Paterson shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday noticed Garcia walking away holding his waistband, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint statement.

Officers grabbed Garcia, who dropped a handgun as he was taken into custody, they said.

Garcia was booked and sent to the Passaic County Jail, where he remained held on several charges that include attempted murder, several weapons counts, resisting arrest and obstruction.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.