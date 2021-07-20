Contact Us
GOTCHA! Fugitive Paterson Brothers Wanted In Double Murder Captured In South Carolina

Jerry DeMarco
Francisco Martinez-Garcia, Jose Edgar Martinez-Garcia
Francisco Martinez-Garcia, Jose Edgar Martinez-Garcia Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Two fugitive brothers from Paterson were captured and charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of two city men during the July 4th weekend, authorities announced Tuesday.

Jose Edgar Martinez-Garcia, 33, and Francisco Martinez-Garcia, 27, were nabbed by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, they said.

Both were sought in the stabbing deaths of Jaime Hernandez, 44, and Johnny Jimenez, 36, in the parking lot of Public School No. 5 off Totowa Avenue.

A third victim survived the attack shortly after 4 a.m. July 5, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora revealed Tuesday.

Paterson firefighters furiously tried to revive the victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene moments later, they said.

The Martinez-Garcia brothers waived extradition following their capture.

They were brought to the Passaic County Jail, where they remained Tuesday, charged with two counts of murder, one each of attempted murder and conspiracy, and weapons offenses.

