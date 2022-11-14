GOTCHA! Fugitive Captured By Oakland Police After Getaway Driver Splits

A fugitive from New York had just left a Bergen County pharmacy with a bag full of stolen merchandise when he found his getaway driver gone -- and police there instead, authorities said.

A UPS driver told Oakland police that both men had approached him on the street a short time earlier.

One of them showed him a bogus New Jersey identification card in a failed attempt to collect a package, Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

What they didn’t know, Keenan said, was that the UPS “is familiar with the actual residents of that address.”

The pair sped off in a black Nissan after he refused their request, the captain said.

Officers Jonathan Coleman and Steven Albert found the Nissan parked behind the Walgreens on Ramapo Valley Road a short time later.

Seeing them, the driver hit the gas and sped off onto northbound Route 287.

While this was happening, Lt. Michael O’Neill and Sgts. Paul O’Keefe and Bryan Rowin converged on the passenger – identified as Eleandrew Frett, 49, of Brooklyn – as he emerged from the store with the stolen goods.

Frett fled across Ramapo Valley Road and began to run along the railroad tracks before Coleman chased him down, Keenan said.

Police charged Frett with theft, obstruction, hindering arrest, ID theft, eluding and possession of false government documents.

They also charged him with being a fugitive from justice -- for a parole violation out of New York State -- and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he’s remained pending extradition.

Police, meanwhile, were trying to identify the driver.

