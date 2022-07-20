GOTCHA! Fugitive Accused Of Trying To Run Down Clifton Police Officer Captured In Belleville

A fugitive wanted for hitting a Clifton police officer with his car was captured in Belleville by a Passaic County sheriff's detective and U.S. Marshals.

Alberto Maymi-Sepulveda, 42, of Clifton, was exiting the Bank of America on Washington Street when Detective Luis Pagan and his federal companions snatched him up on Wednesday, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Maymi-Sepulveda had eluded a manhunt for just over a month.

Officers were responding to a June 18 report of a possible crime in progress on Valley Road near Gillies Street, Clifton Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said last week.

Maymi-Sepulveda slammed the door on an officer who tried to detain him, then hit the gas and struck the officer’s arm with his vehicle, the lieutenant said.

Fortunately, the officer was OK, he said.

Members of Berdnik's Warrant Squad discovered that Maymi-Sepulveda was was staying at various locations throughout Passaic County and in Philadelphia, the sheriff said.

They and the marshals then tracked him to Belleville, he said.

Maymi-Sepulveda, who had a previous record involving assaults and other offenses, was charged with aggravated assault on police and making terroristic threats. He remains held in the Passaic County Jail.

