GOTCHA! Ex-Con Charged With Shooting Haskell Man In Paterson

Investigators cracked the July 4th weekend shooting of a Haskell man in Paterson with the arrest of an ex-con in Haledon, authorities said.

Juan Pereyra, 32, was captured by Haledon police in the area of Belmont Avenue and Tilt Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, they said.

Detectives had identified Pereyra in the July 2 shooting of a 36-year-old Haskell resident in the area of Prospect Street and Market Street in Paterson.

Responding officers that night found a crime scene but no victim.

That’s because he’d gone to St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center in a private vehicle, authorities said. He was later transferred to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

Investigators zeroed in on Pereyra, who’d served state prison time nearly a decade ago on a gun conviction out of Passaic County.

He remained held in the county jail pending a July 26 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Pereyra is charged with attempted murder, simple assault and several weapons offenses – among them, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora, and Haledon Police Chief Angelo J. Daniele announced the arrest in a joint release.

