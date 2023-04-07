GOTCHA! Englewood Ex-Con Robs One Victim At Gunpoint, Jumps Another With Knife, Police Say

An ex-con who robbed a man at gunpoint on an Englewood street was captured by city police after a second victim elsewhere fought back, authorities said.

Nathaniel C. Alfred, 36, of Englewood grabbed a 21-year-old Hispanic city resident around the shoulder with one arm while shoving a handgun into his side on Tibbs Court around 9:30 p.m. March 18, Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Alfred rifled through the victim’s pockets, taking his phone and wallet -- containing an estimated $120 -- and his identification, the lieutenant said.

Detectives were investigating that robbery when a 38-year-old city man, also Hispanic, was jumped while walking through MLK Garden Community Complex toward Humphrey Street shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

The victim was “forcefully yanked by the hood of his sweatshirt” and felt “an object pressed against his lower right ribcage” by a robber who demanded money, Pulice said.

He fought back, however, got some distance from his assailant and noticed that he was holding a knife, the lieutenant said.

So he “picked up a large rock to defend himself” and the robber fled, he said.

It wasn’t tough for detectives to identify Alfred through surveillance video.

He has a criminal history dating back more than 15 years, including arrests for

hindering apprehension, selling drugs and probation violations in several Bergen County municipalities – as well as recent outstanding warrants out of Bergenfield and Englewood Cliffs.

Englewood detectives located and arrested Alfred late Thursday, Pulice said.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with armed robbery and illegal weapons offenses.

