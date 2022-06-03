GOTCHA! Detectives Nab Armed Englewood Teen, Alleged Teaneck Accomplice In Paterson Shooting

A 19-year-old Englewood man was carrying a loaded gun when city police detectives nabbed him and an ex-con from Teaneck on attempted murder charges out of Paterson, authorities said.

The investigators chased down Zion Martin, 19, of Englewood, and Malik Lee, 26, of Teaneck after spotting them in the area of West Englewood Avenue and Lafayette Place earlier this week, Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Both were wanted on warrants in connection with the May 5 shooting of a 28-year-old Paterson man who survived after being struck multiple times on Summer Street and Hamilton Avenue, authorities said.

Martin was carrying a loaded 9mm handgun, for which he was charged. Both men also were charged with resisting arrest before Englewood police turned them over to their colleagues from Paterson.

Lee has an extensive adult criminal history -- including arrests for resisting arrest, child endangerment, drug offenses and probation violations -- dating back to just after he turned 18, records show.

He was arrested last year after a SWAT team stormed a South Hackensack motel, capturing him and several other armed robbers and drug dealers from Teaneck and Englewood, authorities said at the time.

SEE: South Hackensack PD: SWAT Team, Detectives Capture Armed Robbers, Drug Dealers In Motel Raid

Among other incidents, authorities said Lee led a police pursuit in a stolen pickup truck while wearing a monitoring bracelet shortly after he was paroled from prison. He was arrested after crashing the Dodge Ram, they said at the time.

SEE: Eluding Charges In Englewood Cliffs Stolen Vehicle Chase, Crash

Most recently, Lee was arrested twice in less than a month on robbery and aggravated assault charges but was freed by a judge under New Jersey’s bail reform law, records show.

The shooting in Paterson occurred soon after.

Both Lee and Martin remained held in the Bergen County Jail this time. Both are charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and various weapons possession counts.

They have first appearances scheduled this coming Tuesday, June 7, in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

