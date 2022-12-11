GOTCHA! 'Daughter In Trouble' Scammer Gets Punked By Paramus Police

A cold-hearted scammer who tried to trick a Paramus woman out of $15,000 got duped herself, authorities said.

The resident called borough police after getting a call from someone claiming to be a Hackensack police officer, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg explained.

The purported officer told her that her daughter had been arrested and needed bail money -- 15 large, in fact, the chief said.

A courier named "Daisy" was going to pick up the cash to be delivered to her daughter's attorney, the caller said.

Paramus Detective Lt. Tom Schroeder and Detective Matt McGuire set a trap.

Manelis Santanadecastillo, 28, of the Bronx pulled up to the woman's home in a 2021 Toyota sedan with New York Taxi & Limousine Commission license plates, Ehrenberg said.

She got out, headed for the door and was immediately arrested, he said.

Police charged Santanadesastillo with conspiracy, theft by deception and criminal attempt. They then released her under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, the chief said.

"The investigation into this incident is in the beginning stages and other suspects involved are being sought," Ehrenberg said.

The targeted resident was wise in pausing and calling police instead of immediately responding to what was meant to sound like an urgent demand, the chief said.

He urged others to do the same -- stop, breathe and get hold of police or a loved one -- and don't give in to pressure, Ehrenberg said.

REMEMBER: Courts, police, legitimate lawyers and others involved in the criminal system will not call asking for money. No legitimate entity will ask you to hand over cash or gift cards, Metzer said.

Anyone who does is a scammer, the chief said.

Those with elderly family or friends are asked to share the warning with them.

Borough residents who might have been scammed or targeted for a similar scam is asked to call Paramus police: (201) 262-3400.

