GOTCHA! Authorities Nab Hawthorne Woman's Accused Killer

UPDATE: A 23-year-old Paterson man was charged with murder after detectives identified him as the gunman who shot and killed a Hawthorne woman behind a city grammar school last winter.

Police reported finding Nasreen Yashi, 41, behind the K-5 No. 15 School on Oak Street shortly before 2 a.m. Feb. 11.

She’d been shot several times, they said.

Yashi died of her injuries the next day at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

Rashawn Pelham already was in the Passaic County Jail on unspecified unrelated charges when detectives served him with criminal complaints Wednesday for murder and weapons offenses, Valdes and Baycora said.

They didn’t disclose a possible motive.

