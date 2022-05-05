GOTCHA! Armed Ex-Con Nabbed By Paterson Detectives Investigating Shooting Of Woman

UPDATE: A Paterson ex-con wanted in connection with the shooting of a city woman earlier this year was carrying a gun when police tracked him down, authorities said.

Laquan Coleman, 33, tried to run but was quickly captured by city detectives shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, they said.

No arrests have yet been announced in the March 20 shooting of the 26-year-old victim near the corner of Beech and Essex streets.

Coleman, however, “was identified as an actor in possession of a handgun during the incident,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint release with Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora on Thursday.

The Atlanta, GA native is charged with weapons offenses – including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm – as well as resisting arrest.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

