GOT VIDEO? Englewood Police Seek Help Identifying Housing Complex Gunman

Police turned to the public for help identifying whoever fired shots outside an Englewood housing complex Monday night.

Detectives were seeking witnesses and/or surveillance video recorded between 8:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday at the 100-unit Martin Luther King Gardens complex at William Street and West Englewood Avenue, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said in a Ring message to residents.

"Luckily, it appears that no one was injured" in the 9:15 p.m. shooting, he added.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. A sheriff's K-9 unit also responded in an attempt to find the shooter.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.