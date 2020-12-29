Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
GOT VIDEO? Englewood Police Seek Help Identifying Housing Complex Gunman

Jerry DeMarco
King Gardens, Englewood
King Gardens, Englewood Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Police turned to the public for help identifying whoever fired shots outside an Englewood housing complex Monday night.

Detectives were seeking witnesses and/or surveillance video recorded between 8:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday at the 100-unit Martin Luther King Gardens complex at William Street and West Englewood Avenue, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said in a Ring message to residents.

"Luckily, it appears that no one was injured" in the 9:15 p.m. shooting, he added.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. A sheriff's K-9 unit also responded in an attempt to find the shooter.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

