'Google Bad 4 Kids': Barricaded Teacher Tries To Jump Out Hackensack Apartment Window

UPDATE: Tactical officers seized an emotionally disturbed local teacher as she tried to jump out her Hackensack apartment window after barricading her front door with furniture, authorities said.

The 42-year-old instructor was headed out the window of her second-floor unit in the low-rise Royal Towers on West Pleasant Avenue when two Bergen County Regional SWAT team members and a city police officer climbed a ladder, entered through another window and grabbed her "with nothing but the ground two stories below," Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

She was taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for a psychological evaluation. No one was injured.

The woman -- who teaches in an area school district -- had taped signs to her windows that read: "No Google 4 Kids," "Google Bad 4 Kids" and "Tell my students do not go to class."

Police responding to an 8:10 a.m. call from a neighbor of a woman screaming for help saw the teacher half out a window, DeWitt said.

She screamed that she "wouldn't hurt her child and that police were there to murder her," the captain said.

Police couldn't get in because the teacher had barricaded her front door with a couch, desk and other items, he said. She'd also apparently armed herself with knives and scissors.

A drone was used to check inside the apartment before Hackensack Police Officer Flex Katsaroans and two SWAT team members climbed a ladder to the apartment window.

An EMT crew from Hackensack University Medical Center took her to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation.

The woman has a child who "lives with the father out of state and is in good health," DeWitt said.

"Because of outstanding cooperation and communication by all of the agencies, no one got hurt and the woman is getting the help that she needs," the captain said. "Everyone involved did a great job."

Outside the Royal Towers on West Pleasant Avenue in Hackensack. Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

An HUMC ambulance stood by. Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

