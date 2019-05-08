Good Samaritans Begin CPR On Driver, 24, Suffering Medical Episode In Denville

Good Samaritans stopped to help a 24-year-old driver having a medical episode on Route 10 in Denville Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Other drivers had gotten the man out of his Buick SUV and were performing CPR on him at the Route 10 jughandle (across from Pelican Sport Center) when police arrived at 8:33 a.m., Denville Police Capt. Jeffrey Tucker said.

The man was taken to Saint Clare's Hospital in Denville. His condition was unknown as of 10 a.m., Tucker said.

