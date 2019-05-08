Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: THE ANSWER: Here's How North Bergen Family Portrait Turned Up In Fairview Basement
News

Good Samaritans Begin CPR On Driver, 24, Suffering Medical Episode In Denville

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The incident occurred at the jughandle on Route 10, across from the Pelican Sport Center in Denville.
The incident occurred at the jughandle on Route 10, across from the Pelican Sport Center in Denville. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Good Samaritans stopped to help a 24-year-old driver having a medical episode on Route 10 in Denville Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Other drivers had gotten the man out of his Buick SUV and were performing CPR on him at the Route 10 jughandle (across from Pelican Sport Center) when police arrived at 8:33 a.m., Denville Police Capt. Jeffrey Tucker said.

The man was taken to Saint Clare's Hospital in Denville. His condition was unknown as of 10 a.m., Tucker said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.