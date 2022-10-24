GOOD IMPRESSION: Plate Indentation Helps Glen Rock Police ID Hit-And-Run Vehicle

A motorist literally made an impression that helped Glen Rock police crack a hit-and-run crash that injured another driver, authorities said.

A 48-year-old borough man had stopped for a pedestrian in a crosswalk on Rock Road just east of Main Street when his 2012 Honda Accord was rear-ended by a black Jeep that fled the scene, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening after the 6:42 p.m. crash last Thursday, Oct. 20, the chief said.

Meanwhile, Officer Andrew Magro investigated the crash and found an indentation of the hit-and-run vehicle’s license plate on the back of the Accord, Ackermann said.

Working with detectives, Magro traced the plate to a leasing company in Midvale, Utah, where Detective Lucas Doney obtained the driver’s identity, he said.

The 36-year-old East Orange driver was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and released pending a Nov. 22 court appearance.

