'Good Boy': PA Dog Owners Encourage Intentional Attack On Cat, PSPCA Says

A family’s cat suffered life-threatening injuries after it was “intentionally attacked,” according to a release by the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals.

Two people with two dogs approached a cat outside a family’s home on Granite Street in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood on the morning of Tuesday, Mar. 22, PSPCA says.

The video shows the two individuals stop walking when they see the cat on the porch— releasing their dogs to attack it.

The two people can be heard encouraging the dogs saying, “Good boy, good boy.”

***TRIGGER WARNING, THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS DISTURBING***

The attack only stopped when a resident of the home came out “to intervene on behalf of the cat,” known as Buddy, PSPCA says.

“Buddy sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters where the veterinary staff is working furiously to save his life,” PSPCA Director of Public Relations Gillian Kocher says.

The organization’s Humane Law Enforcement team is reviewing the footage and asking anyone with information about the individuals’ identity or whereabouts to contact its cruelty hotline immediately at 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org.

