Gold's Gym In Paramus Closes For Good

Compact discs officially replaced cassette tapes as the preferred medium of recorded music when Mike Epstein and Art Carril opened Gold’s Gym in Paramus.

The partners endured plenty of ups and downs over the past 28 years – mostly ups – and thought they just might survive the COVID crisis when they reopened after a 6-month shutdown.

After two months, though, they’ve been unable to continue.

With heavy hearts, Mike and Art closed their gym for good Tuesday night -- 8 p.m., to be precise.

“It was great to be able to open back up and help people again,” they wrote in a joint post, “but at this time we are regrettably unable to continue operating any longer.”

The onetime college roommates opened their East Midland Avenue location after visiting the Gold's Gym in Venice Beach, made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"Gold's had a lot of meaning — serious fitness," said Epstein of River Vale. "Having that California mystique and having a real American brand that stood for strength and fitness was really appealing to us."

He and Carril weren’t like many gym owners. They’ve continually given back to the community.

Epstein and Carril launched the first Gold’s Gym Bike Team to ride for diabetes and became one of the national sponsors of the Tour de Cure Ride for the American Diabetes Association.

They’ve also been involved with a number of local causes and events.

It’s no surprise to those who know them that the partners are exploring ways to care for their staff and members.

“We will have more details to come on special arrangements at another facility as fast as we can,” Mike and Art wrote. “In the meantime, all membership billing will be discontinued automatically.

“We are lucky to have good working relationships with other gyms in the area and we are going to do our best to help find alternative employment for our staff and a landing place for our members.”

While filled with a “wide range of many emotions,” the partners have chosen to “celebrate what was an amazing 28 years with the greatest staff, members and community anyone could ever ask for!”

They thanked their staff, families and friends, among “every single person who has ever walked through the doors of Gold’s Gym Paramus since May 26, 1992.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of our incredible staff and amazing members and the entire Greater Paramus community.”

Epstein and Carril said they look back “with pride and gratitude at the thousands of lives we have touched, the results our members have achieved and the many friendships that were made at the gym.

“We are especially proud of the community service and charity work we were able to perform as giving back to our community was always one of our top priorities from the day we opened our doors.

“We have always wanted to be known as a gym that makes a difference and we certainly hope that we were able to accomplish that goal and make a difference in your life.”

They added an important postscript:

“We feel more strongly than ever that gyms are essential and exercise is medicine! Please continue to exercise regularly and to support your local gyms and all local businesses as your support is needed now more than ever.”

REFUNDS, QUESTIONS? Email paramusnj@goldsgym.net. Be sure to email refund requests before Nov. 16. “We will do our best to get back to you as soon as we can,” Mike and Art said. “Please be patient with us as we navigate our way through this very difficult time we are going through.”

Art Carril, Mike Epstein PHOTO: Courtesy Mike Epstein

