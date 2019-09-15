Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice

GOING VIRAL: Summit Mom's Video Of Cheetah Jumping On Safari Jeep Makes International News

Cecilia Levine
Jennifer Shimek captures this terrifying moment a cheetah leapt on top of a safari jeep in Tanzania.
Jennifer Shimek of Summit was ready for an up-close look at the animals while on a safari in Tanzania.

But not that close.

"Just jump off," said Shimek as the cat paced in circles on top of the vehicle.

"Don't come to us. Don't come to us."

The terrifying moment happened last month while vacationing with her family.

Shimek shared photos of her trip on Instagram.

International news outlets including CNN and the Daily Mail picked up on the story.

Everyone made it out unscathed -- and amazed.

Shimek

