New Jersey commuters are about to see a $2 toll hike on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge starting Sunday.

Crossing over to Staten Island will go from $17 to $19, NorthJersey.com reports .

Anyone with a New York-issued E-ZPass will pay $12.24 -- that's a 72-cent increase. Go get those NY E-Zpasses!

