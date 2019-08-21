GOFUNDME: Fair Lawn Firefighter Dragged By Car Suffers Shattered Spine, Collapsed Lung

The community is coming together to aid a Fair Lawn firefighter who suffered a shattered spine and several other serious injuries after being dragged by a car down Route 17 following a fender-bender.

Kyle Wilson, 23, got out of his truck Aug. 10 to check on his young son when he was struck by a passing car on the highway in Rochelle Park and dragged at least 50 yards, according to a GoFundMe.

The campaign, launched by Travis Morrison, had raised more than $5,400 as of Wednesday evening.

Wilson suffered a shattered spine, three broken ribs, a punctured and collapsed lung, road rash and more as a result of the accident, the GoFundMe says.

He was able to stand and walk -- after a spine surgery -- and remains heavily medicated.

"Kyle lives a selfless life of dedication to others with the Fair Lawn Fire Department, the page says.

