Glitch Allows General New Jersey Population To Register For Vaccine

The only New Jersey residents eligible for the vaccine are residents in the 1a and 1b brackets: Health care workers, first responders and other frontline workers.

But a glitch in the system at Hackensack Meridian Health is wrongly allowing the general public to register for the vaccine, ABC7 reports.

The glitch presents itself as a link in the MyChart system -- a patient portal within the hospital system -- allowing first responders to jump the line for vaccinations.

The glitch also allows patients to create appointments to family members.

A Hackensack spokeswoman told ABC that no one had been improperly vaccinated and, going forward, first responders and frontline workers will be required to enter badge information. They'll have to present the information again when getting the vaccines.

"We did not text or email the registration link to patients," Mary Jo Leyton told ABC.

"We are calling everyone who signed up for a vaccine to obtain their badge number and information on where they work, if someone signed up erroneously, we will tell them that their appointment is being canceled and will be rescheduled when it is appropriate under state and CDC guidelines to obtain the vaccine."

