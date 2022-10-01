Glen Rocks Adds Top-Scoring New Officer To PD

Glen Rock’s newest police officer was sworn in at a private ceremony attended by only family and department members because of COVID.

Officer Andrew Magro was the top scorer among 150 applicants during a comprehensive selection process that began last August, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

“Candidates began the process with a comprehensive written entrance exam conducted by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police,” Ackermann said. “The top scoring candidates then competed in a physical agility test and a command board interview.”

They were then interviewed by the borough mayor and council’s public safety committee and received a recommendation from the chief.

Magro, a former Allendale police dispatcher who fills a vacancy that opened last year, also passed a comprehensive background investigation, psychological and medical examination, Ackermann said.

He begins basic training at the Bergen County Police Academy in Mahwah on Feb. 4, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said. A public swearing in will be held after Magro graduates sometime in early July, the chief added.

