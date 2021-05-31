GLEN ROCKED: Town Puzzled By Mysterious ‘Explosions’

They sounded like explosions and even knocked items off shelves, yet no one could pinpoint the source of a series of Memorial Day weekend booms that were heard – and felt – in a Glen Rock neighborhood.

An officer responding to a report of “several loud bangs” that shook homes Saturday on Romary Court heard a series of explosions, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

“However, they appeared to be coming from a distance away,” he said.

Backup officers, firefighters and PSE&G crews converged on the neighborhood off Harristown Road. Surrounding towns were also notified.

The utility workers “found no immediate defects” in the area, Ackermann said.

More boom-boom reports followed just after midnight near Oaklynn Place and around noon Sunday on Waldron Avenue, the chief said.

Fair Lawn police joined their Glen Rock colleagues, checking the industrial area that borders the borough. Nothing was found there, either.

Responders were back on Romary Court around 3 p.m. Sunday after a resident flagged down the fire chief, saying the door to her pool heater had blown off.

PSE&G was recalled to the area.

A crew found that gas meters at two homes weren’t large enough and needed replacing, Ackermann said.

“However, it remained undetermined if this was the cause,” the police chief said.

Borough authorities coordinated with their county colleagues to explore other possible causes. State officials were notified, as well.

Stay tuned.

