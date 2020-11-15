Glen Rock Schools Go To Remote Learning After Teacher, Student Test Positive For COVID-19

Glen Rock's high school and middle schools will go into remote learning for at least two weeks beginning Monday after a teacher and a student tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said.

It marked the sixth time this school year that either a district staffer or student tested positive for the coronavirus and the second time in less than a month that the high school has had to close.

Fall athletics, other after-school activities and elementary school instruction remain unchanged, Schools Supt. Dr. Brett Charleston told parents in a letter this weekend.

“Our [c]ontact [t]racers determined that it is highly likely that the teacher contracted COVID-19 outside of school” and "did not contract COVID-19 while in school," Charleston wrote.

The tracers have supplied quarantine instructions to those indentified as recently coming within six feet of the teacher for a period of 15 minutes, he said.

The state Health Department requires schools to go virtual when two or more cases identified within two weeks "occur across multiple classrooms" and "a clear connection between cases cannot be easily identified.”

Glen Rock's pupils and students have had the option of attending school virtually or splitting time in class and online.

“We understand the level of concern regarding COVID-19,” Charleston wrote “We encourage parents and students to continue following the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention promoted safeguards.”

