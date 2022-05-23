Glen Rock PD: Drunk Driver Caught With 150 Pill Bottles In Others' Names Used Brother's Name

A freelance business consultant from Cliffside Park who was stopped for DWI in Glen Rock was carrying 150 bottles of various prescription pills in the names of dozens of other people, as well as a script pad belonging to a doctor, authorities said.

He also showed police documents identifying him as his brother, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

"Through fingerprint ID we have confirmed that the actual name of the individual arrested on May 19 for DWI and drug-related charges is Rasim F. Rashdan, 60, of Cliffside Park," Ackermann said.

Rashdan, he said, "goes by and had been arrested before under the alias of Rasem Badawi," the chief said.

A caller told police that Rasem Rashdan, 60, had run a red light and was weaving in and out of traffic in the area of Maple and Ackerman avenues shortly after 2 p.m. last Thursday, May 19, Ackermann said.

Sgt. Mike Trover stopped and arrested Rashdan, then found the bottles of opioids and other drugs in the names of more than 30 other people, along with an Englewood physician’s prescription pad, the chief said.

Police charged Rashdan with DWI, hindering, prescription fraud, theft and drug possession, among other offenses before he was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

An investigation by Ackermann’s detectives was continuing, the chief said.

