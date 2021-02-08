Girl Beaten, Held Captive At Gunpoint In Franklin Lakes Home By Passaic County Trio, Police Say

One suspect jumped from a second-floor window and two others were also arrested following a reported gunpoint assault on a teenage girl Sunday night in Franklin Lakes, authorities said.

Detectives were still trying to sort out stories after an initial investigation found that two Passaic County men struck and threatened an underage girl taken to a McCoy Road home against her will, they said.

Donte Aste, 21, of Paterson, and Ezequiel Diaz, 19, of Passaic were both charged with aggravated assault, criminal restraint and illegal possession of a .40-caliber Taurus handgun, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Also arrested was Johanna M. Bell, 18, of Hawthorne, who was charged with restraining and assaulting the girl, leaving her with swollen and cut lips.

A Bergen County Sheriff’s K9 Unit and SWAT Team were called after Diaz jumped through a window of the home off Colonial Road, police said. He was later captured, they said.

Oakland police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office also assisted.

Both Diaz and Aste were sent to the Bergen County Jail, where they remained Monday pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. Bell was released on a summons.

Meanwhile, detectives continued to investigate the incident.

******

******

