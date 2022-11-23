Girl, 4, Falls Through Ice, Found Floating Face Down In Mahwah Pond

A 4-year-old girl was rescued by a family member after she fell through the ice on a Mahwah pond, responders said.

The child was floating face down when a man believed to be her uncle jumped in and pulled her from the water on Anderson Drive in the Stag Hill section of town less than a quarter-mile from the Rockland County border shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23,they said.

CPR was immediately conducted as the first responders arrived.

The girl was reportedly alert and breathing when she was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

NOTE: Daily Voice hopes to identify -- and possibly talk with -- the family member who rescued the child. Text/call: (201) 943-2794. Or email: gerardjdemarco@gmail.com. Or PM Jerry DeMarco on Facebook.

