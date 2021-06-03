Giant Whale Skull Washes Up On Jersey Shore Beach

A giant whale skull washed up on a Jersey Shore beach Monday.

New Jersey State Park Police found the remains near A2 beach access path of Island Beach State Park in Ocean County after the storm.

Officials determined the bones comprised the ventral (lower) jaw and skull of a Minke whale.

Minke whales are members of the "great" whale family and can grow up to 35 feet long, according to the NOAA Fisheries.

They can weigh as much as 20,000 pounds and typically live to be about 50 years old.

"Minke whales in the United States are not endangered or threatened, but they are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act," NOAA Fisheries said.

