GET THIS: Two Teen Drivers, One 15, Nabbed With Stolen Cars On Palisades Interstate Parkway

A 15-year-old boy drove a stolen car up from the Bronx to help a 17-year-old local friend with another stolen vehicle that had become disabled on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, authorities said.

PIP Police Officer Matthew Levine pulled up to the scene of a 2016 Hyundai parked behind a disabled 2015 Hyundai on the parkway’s northbound shoulder shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.

Levine immediately took the 2016 vehicle’s 15-year-old driver into custody, the lieutenant said.

The disabled vehicle’s driver bolted into the woods, he said.

Parkway police requested a Bergen County Sheriff’s K9 unit, which joined PIP Officer Kristie Dugan in capturing the 17-year-old suspect just off nearby Route 9W, Walter said.

The Bronx boys were taken into custody and served with delinquency complaints.

