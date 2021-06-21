'Get The Truth Uncovered': Nine More NJ Priests Accused Of Sex Abuse

The names of nine Catholic priests from New Jersey have been added to one law firm's list of accused child sex abusers.

The priests below are the latest named in sex abuse settlements stemming from the Diocese of Camden County's bankruptcy case, according to the law firm of Jeff Anderson & Associates.

The alleged crimes took place in Camden, Collingswood, Hammonton, Pennsauken, Waterford, Cherry Hill, Laurel Springs, and Carney’s Point, with the abuse spanning from the mid-1950s through the early 1980s, Anderson said.

Rev. Jerome Prisco

Rev. Joseph O’Connell

Rev. John O’Brien

Rev. Kenneth Johnston (named in a 2020 suit)

Rev. Robert Smaldore

Rev. Leon Winowicz

Rev. Rocco Continillo

Rev. David Budney

Rev. Jesus Danilo Giraldo

Rev. Roger A. Sullivan

Those owed money to file claims against the Diocese of Camden County -- which filed for bankruptcy last fall -- have until June 30 to file claims.

The Diocese filed for bankruptcy due to a combination of COVID-19 and sex abuse settlements, shortening the time frame for those looking to file claims of sex abuse by five months.

Anyone can file a sex abuse lawsuit between Dec. 1, 2019 and Nov. 30, 2021 -- however, the Diocese of Camden County's bankruptcy filing has shortened the time window for many.

Camden County native and survivor James Reuter spoke out during Thursday's briefing. He and Anderson encouraged others to give themselves permission to accept that the abuse happened and take action.

Survivor and advocate David Clossey said the alleged predators were being named publicly not only to help survivors get justice, but as "a way to get the truth uncovered."

Click here to watch the full press briefing by Anderson & Associates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.