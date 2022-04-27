Garfield Woman Accused Of Threatening Man With Gun

A Garfield woman with a criminal history is accused of pulling a gun on a man during a domestic incident in Bloomingdale.

Allison D. Caruso, 38, was jailed on charges of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and weapons offenses, including having a large-capacity ammunition magazine, records show.

Authorities didn’t immediately confirm the contention of a source with direct knowledge of the April 22 incident that Caruso – formerly Allison Curry – pulled an AK-47 on her father-in-law.

Further details weren't immediately available.

