Garfield Pedestrian, 51, Killed In Hit-And-Run

Unconfirmed reports Wednesday are that authorities have found a hit-and-run driver who they said killed a 51-year-old Garfield woman on a city street.

The victim -- who lived several blocks from the crash scene -- was struck on Outwater Lane at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

She was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. Authorities and Daily Voice are temporarily withholding her name pending notification of next of kin.

Musella didn't provide a vehicle description. Responders said it was believed to be a dark SUV.

Detectives from Musella's Major Crimes Unit were investigating along with Garfield police.

******

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has information that can help identify the car or the driver is asked to call Garfield police at (973) 478-8500 or the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 646-2300. Calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.