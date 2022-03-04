Garfield Man Nabbed With Loaded Gun, Drugs, Paterson Detectives Say

A 23-year-old Garfield man was carrying a loaded gun and illegal drugs when he tried to run from Paterson detectives, authorities said.

Jamere Dixon bolted after Detectives Wojciech Kulbabinski, Kenneth Kerwin, John Traynor and Mustafa Dombayci pulled up and got out of their cars near the corner of North Main and Stout streets around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They quickly grabbed Dixon, who Speziale said was carrying a loaded .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol, more than two dozen Oxycodone pills and an unlabeled bottle of Promethazine.

Dixon was charged with various drug and weapons counts and resisting arrest before being sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

The gun, meanwhile, was being sent to a New Jersey State Police ballistics lab to determine whether it may have been fired during a crime.

