Garfield Man, 29, Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Tomasz Dragan of Garfield loved his motorcycle.

The 29-year-old took his last ride on May 27, succumbing to his injuries on June 4.

More than $10,500 had been raised toward funeral expenses on a GoFundMe as of Wednesday.

Born in Poland, Tomasz moved to the U.S. settling in Garfield with his family. He graduated from Garfield High School in 2009 and went on to work as a driver for Kuiken Brothers, his obituary said.

A NJ Devils and NY Red Bulls fan, Tomasz also enjoyed music and playing guitar.

He is survived by his parents Jan and Anna; sister Justyna Dragan; and countless family members, friends and loved ones.

Tomasz Dragan.

Visitation will be Friday, June 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m at the Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service in Wallington.

A funeral Mass will be Saturday, June 8 beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Passaic with burial at St.Mary's Cemetery.

