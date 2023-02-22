Garfield Man, 21, Convicted Of Armed Paterson Street Robbery Spree Faces At Least 10 Years

UPDATE: A 21-year-old Garfield man who rejected a plea offer was convicted of robbing four different victims during an early-morning armed street holdup spree in Paterson.

Jurors in Paterson didn’t need long to find Jimmy German guilty of four counts of robbery along with possession of a handgun and the unlawful taking of a vehicle.

Superior Court Judge Justine A. Niccollai then ordered that German remain held in the Passaic County Jail while awaiting a March 31 sentencing.

He's looking at a sentence of at least 10 years, 8½ of which must be served under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act.

And that’s only if the judge requires that the sentences for the various convictions be served concurrently and not consecutively.

Senior Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Robert J. Wisse outlined the armed Jan. 29, 2021 terror spree for the jurors:

At 5:30 a.m., German robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings – including cash and two cellphones – near the corner of 21st Avenue and E. 22nd Street;

At 6:20 a.m., German robbed a 22-year-old man of his personal belongings, including his wallet and cell phone, near the corner of 6th Avenue and E. 19th Street;

At 7:10 a.m., German robbed a 59-year-old victim of his cash, food, and cell phone in the area of 12th Avenue and E. 28th Street;

Finally, at 11 a.m., German robbed a 31-year-old man of his cash and cellphone near the corner of Liberty Street and Wayne Avenue.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.