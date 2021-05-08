Garden State Parkway Crash Jams Traffic

Two lanes of traffic were blocked on the Garden State Parkway in Paramus late Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle collision.

Paramus police, firefighters and EMS were joined at the scene by New Jersey State Police on the parkway's southbound side near mile marker 164.4 shortly before 11 a.m.

Four ambulances were requested, but no serious injuries were immediately reported.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

