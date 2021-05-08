Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Garden State Parkway Crash Jams Traffic

Jerry DeMarco
Garden State Parkway near mile marker 164.4 in Paramus
Garden State Parkway near mile marker 164.4 in Paramus Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Two lanes of traffic were blocked on the Garden State Parkway in Paramus late Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle collision.

Paramus police, firefighters and EMS were joined at the scene by New Jersey State Police on the parkway's southbound side near mile marker 164.4 shortly before 11 a.m.

Four ambulances were requested, but no serious injuries were immediately reported.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

