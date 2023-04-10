Garbage Truck Goes Up In Flames, Driver Trying To Save SUV Crashes In Wayne

No injuries were reported after a garbage truck caught fire and a driver trying to move his SUV away from it crashed in Wayne late Monday morning.

The fire, which ignited on Robin Hood Way near Longell Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. April 10, not only destroyed the truck's cab, witnesses said.

It caused a crash when a driver tried to move a white Explorer that was parked nearby, they said.

The driver had to go in through the passenger side of the Explorer because of the extreme heat, witnesses said.

"In doing so as he reversed the truck, which hit a tree and a neighbor's mailbox," one of them said.

Wayne Fire Companies 3 and 5 responded and doused the flames.

Wayne police summoned a heavy-duty wrecker to remove the truck.

