North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Garbage Truck Fire Behind Hackensack School Quickly Doused

Jerry DeMarco
Hackensack firefighters contained and doused a Tuesday morning garbage truck fire behind a school.
Video Credit: HACKENSACK FIRE DEPARTMENT

Hackensack firefighters contained and doused a Tuesday morning garbage truck fire behind a school.

They responded in the rear of the K-4 Fanny M. Hillers School off Longview Avenue, which was closed for summer vacation, around 8:30 a.m.

Members of Engine 2 quickly extinguished the smoky fire, which was contained to the engine compartment.

No injuries were reported.

The cause wasn't immediately known.

VIDEO: HACKENSACK FIRE DEPT.

