Garage Fire Doused In Palisades Park

A full-sized scooter that had been left charging ignited a garage fire in Palisades Park on Friday, authorities confirmed.

Its lithium battery was found on a nearby roof after the blaze broke out on Commercial Avenue off Union Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. March 24, responders said.

The fire was knocked down and placed under control in a little over a half-hour. Firefighters then doused some flames that extended to the roof.

No injuries were reported.

