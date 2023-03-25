Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Garage Fire Doused In Palisades Park

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the fire at 314 Commercial Avenue, Palisades Park, on Friday, March 24.
At the fire at 314 Commercial Avenue, Palisades Park, on Friday, March 24. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A full-sized scooter that had been left charging ignited a garage fire in Palisades Park on Friday, authorities confirmed.

Its lithium battery was found on a nearby roof after the blaze broke out on Commercial Avenue off Union Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. March 24, responders said.

The fire was knocked down and placed under control in a little over a half-hour. Firefighters then doused some flames that extended to the roof.

No injuries were reported.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.