Gap Closing 230 Stores In National Liquidation Including 2 In Bergen County

A pair of Gap stores in Bergen County are among the latest to shutter, recent reports say.

The fashion retailer announced last year a plan to close 230 “underperforming” stores throughout the country.

Included are stores located at Paramus Park Mall and Ridgewood Avenue.

The Gap says it will shift its focus to e-commerce operations.

The retailer posted a statement on its website:

We are confident these closures will strengthen the health of the specialty fleet moving forward and will serve as a more appropriate foundation for brand revitalization.

