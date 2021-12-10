Gabby Petito Autopsy Results To Be Announced Today

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue is expected to give an update on the autopsy results of Gabby Petito's death on Tuesday afternoon.

The coroner will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (12:30 p.m. Central) at his office.

Preliminary findings ruled the death of 22-year-old Petito a homicide, but the manner of death has yet to be announced, the FBI said.

Meanwhile, Petito's 23-year-old boyfriend -- a suspect of interest in the case -- remains at large.

Speculation swirled that he may be hiding in a bunker in his parents' flower bed, while a hiker was "certain" he saw Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail.

Check back for details.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.