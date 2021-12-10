Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Gabby Petito Autopsy Results To Be Announced Today

Cecilia Levine
Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito Photo Credit: Gabby Petito Instagram

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue is expected to give an update on the autopsy results of Gabby Petito's death on Tuesday afternoon.

The coroner will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (12:30 p.m. Central) at his office.

Preliminary findings ruled the death of 22-year-old Petito a homicide, but the manner of death has yet to be announced, the FBI said.

Meanwhile, Petito's 23-year-old boyfriend -- a suspect of interest in the case -- remains at large. 

Speculation swirled that he may be hiding in a bunker in his parents' flower bed, while a hiker was "certain" he saw Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail.

Check back for details.

