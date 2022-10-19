‘Full Service’ Bergen Massage Parlors Raided: 4 Busted, Two Taken By Feds, $11,291 Seized

An undercover detective had just entered a Fairview massage parlor when an employee stripped naked and listed the prices for oral sex and intercourse, authorities said.

The investigator was part of a joint task force that took down what authorities said essentially were two “full service” brothels operating as massage parlors just blocks apart.

Members of the federal Homeland Security Investigations’ Human Trafficking Unit seized two women on potential immigration violations, Fairview Police Detective Lt. Michael Martic said.

Four other women were busted by borough police, the lieutenant said. Fort Lee police also participated, he said.

Members of the three agencies gathered on Thursday, Oct. 13 before the undercover officer first entered Aztec Spa (222 Bergen Blvd) and then Punta Cana (153 Bergen Blvd), Martic said.

Two arrests were made at Punta Cana: Liyan Jiang Dob, 40, was charged with engaging in prostitution and soliciting an undercover law enforcement officer, while Lihong Li Dob, 44, was charged with obstruction, the lieutenant said. A total of $2,691.73 in illicit profits was seized, he said.

Down the street, the task force seized $8,599 while arresting two women -- Jinsun Kim, 49, for engaging in prostitution, and Hui C. Remington, 63, for promoting it – at Aztec Spa (222 Bergen Blvd), Martic said.

Seized by the HIS Human Trafficking Unit were Jihyeon Bae, 33, and Bunseon Jang, 55.

All except for the two women seized by ICE were released on summonses to appear in court.

Fairview Fire Official Licamelli red-tagged both businesses, which were secured by police.

