Fugitive Pursued For Woman's Murder Shot Himself At NJ Turnpike Rest Stop, State AG Says

UPDATE: A man wanted for murder who died in a confrontation with police at a New Jersey Turnpike rest stop pulled the trigger himself, the state's top law enforcement official announced on Thursday.

Kyle Foggy, 29, of Cherry Hill had stalked Michele Cruz, 28, before killing her in front of her Camden County apartment around 4 a.m. Feb. 25, they said.

Authorities armed with an arrest warrant for murder and weapons possession caught up to Foggy at the Clara Barton Service Area in Salem County three days later, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin confirmed on Thursday, March 9.

Foggy shot himself at 1:45 p.m. Feb. 28 and was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, at 10:16 p.m., Platkin said.

At the scene were New Jersey State Police troopers and U.S. Marshals, he said.

None of them were wounded, responders said at the time.

State law and his own guidelines require Platkin to review deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," no matter what the circumstances are, the attorney general has said.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner," removing politics or personal agendas, he said.

Once the investigation by Platkin’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is completed, the results are presented to the grand jury “in a neutral, objective manner, and with appropriate transparency,” the attorney general said.

The panel then renders a ruling on whether it was a clean shoot or a criminal investigation is warranted.

