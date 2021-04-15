Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fugitive From Bronx Wanted For Befriending, Then Robbing PalPark Man In Cliffside Surrenders

Jerry DeMarco
Christian Dominguez / Franklin Avenue, Cliffside Park
Christian Dominguez / Franklin Avenue, Cliffside Park Photo Credit: INSET: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF / Googlemaps

A fugitive who robbed a Palisades Park man he befriended at a local bar surrendered to Cliffside Park police this week after ducking them for 18 months.

Christian Dominguez, 31, of the Bronx met the victim at Legends in Palisades Park in August 2019, Deputy Chief Vincent Capano said.

He offered to give the 25-year-old victim a ride after he told Dominguez that he was going to buy some cocaine, the deputy chief said.

They drove to the end of dead-ended Franklin Avenue, behind a commercial parking lot on Anderson Avenue (pictured), where Dominguez suggested they get out to smoke a cigarette, Capano said the victim told police.

Dominguez then robbed him of $450 and drove off, he said

The victim notified police, who nabbed Dominguez.

He was processed and later released on strong-arm robbery charges, then didn’t show up for court, Capano said.

He finally resurfaced on Monday.

Borough police again sent Dominguez to the Bergen County Jail.

He was released Wednesday to the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office to settle warrants out of Union City and Weehawken.

