Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: GOT VIDEO? Englewood Police Seek Help Identifying Housing Complex Gunman
News

Frozen, Dead Humpback Whale Washes Up On New Jersey Beach

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
A dead and frozen humpback whale measuring 32 feet and approximately 10 tons washed up on a New Jersey beach on Christmas Day. Photo Credit: Marine Mammal Stranding Center
Whale burial, Dec. 28. Photo Credit: Marine Mammal Stranding Center

A dead and frozen humpback whale measuring 32 feet and approximately 10 tons washed up on a New Jersey beach on Christmas Day.

The male humpback whale first washed up dead in the surf in Loveladies, but the tied pulled the carcass back out, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said. The carcass washed back out on Barnegat Light on Christmas Day.

The same whale -- approximately three years old -- had been photographed alive earlier this year in Sandy Hook Bay during feeding.

Imprints of teeth on the fluke of the dead whale's tail indicates a young orca's failed attempt to take it, the MMSC said.

The attempt likely happened during the spring migration returning north from the Caribbean, but the whale's mother was likely able to defend him, the organization said.

"We have seen healed orca teeth rake marks during necropsies of other humpback whales in the past, but this is the most distinct example we have documented to date," MMSC said. 

Marks along part of the body were determined to be from the wave action dragging the carcass across the submerged portion of the jetty, and occurred after the whale had died, officials said. 

Officials waited until Monday to bury the whale so that they could get help from state and local workers, who weren't available over the weekend, MMSC co-director Bob Schoelkopf told Daily Voice.

Park personnel, NJ Fish and Wildlife, local law enforcement and public works employees helped bury the whale 9 a.m. Monday, Schoelkopf said, something that is done "whenever possible."

The whale had been dead for approximately a week. No cause of death was determined through a necropsy performed Monday, Schoelkopf said.

"While it always saddens us to see a deceased whale, there is always something to be learned about the fascinating lives of these animals during a necropsy."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.