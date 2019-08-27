Frontier Airlines To Offer Flights Out Of Newark Airport, Offering $15 Fares

Frontier Airlines will be offering nonstop flights from Newark to destinations including Las Vegas, Orlando, Miami and Phoenix later this year, the carrier said in a statement Tuesday.

Initially some of the routes will be available at ultra-low fares, the airline said.

“We’re excited to make flying more affordable for the Garden State with 15 new routes from Newark,” Barry Biffle, President and CEO of Frontier Airlines, said.

With fares as low as $15, we hope we inspire more people to fly and are delighted to meet that demand with our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ promise. This includes a focus on serving families as well as the environment with a more sustainable approach to flying.”

Next year, the airline will also be offering service to Cancun, Raleigh-Durham and the Los Angeles area.

The complete list of routes can be found here.

The move comes just weeks after Southwest announced it would be ending all operations out of Newark . The airline has been struggling because it had been forced to cancel several flights due to problems with Boeing's 737 Max plane.

